Đorđe Stojanović Joker had one wish | Entertainment

Đorđe Stojanović Joker died at the age of 23 from cancer, with which he had been fighting for four years, and this news shocked the public.

Đorđe found out about the disease before his 18th birthday, and he was suffering from a rare form of cancer, the so-called Hodgkin’s lymphoma. He bravely dealt with this knowledge for four years and had a strong desire to win, and he was active on social networks as long as he had the strength to use a mobile phone, that is, until he suddenly fell ill.

His Instagram profile was taken over by his brother, who discovered that the musician had fallen ill and was transferred to intensive care. Unfortunately, he did not last and a young life ended on the morning of July 2.

In one of his posts, the late musician talked about the disease and hoped for the best, and revealed his great wish – to go for a transplant.

“The fight has been going on for the fourth year and it’s the second time that I have stage four cancer. It’s a blood cancer that develops in the lymph glands. Luckily, it’s one of the most curable cancers. I want to endure, because I want to bring the cancer to a state of rest. I want a transplant, as risky as it is, so is my new birthĐorđe wrote then.



