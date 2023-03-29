Home World Downed drone in Crimea | Info
World

by admin
The drone was shot down in the Simferopol district of Crimea.

Izvor: Twitter/Printscreen/NEXTA

A drone was shot down in the Simferopol region of Crimea, Governor Sergej Aksyonov announced today. “A drone was shot down in the Simferopol district. The aircraft fell in a field. There were no casualties or damage. Trust only reliable sources of information,” Aksyonov said on his “Telegram” channel.

Crimea’s deputy governor, Oleg Kryuchkov, said Ukrainian forces may have tried to “coordinate” their strike. “Our electronic warfare system worked. The same thing happened a few weeks ago. It was most likely a reconnaissance drone ‘Tu-141 Strij’,” Kryuchkov wrote on his “Telegram” channel.

A previous similar attack took place on March 21 in the north of Crimea. Debris damaged a house and a shop, injuring one person. Krjučkov then reported that the drones were targeting civilian objects, since there were no military objects nearby. However, each drone contained explosives and shrapnel, TASS reminds.

(WORLD)

