Home Business Vodafone Germany is cutting 1,300 full-time positions
Business

Vodafone Germany is cutting 1,300 full-time positions

by admin
Vodafone Germany is cutting 1,300 full-time positions

IIn the course of a realignment, the telecommunications provider Vodafone Germany wants to cut 1,300 full-time jobs. Jobs are particularly affected in management, in dual functions and in areas without direct customer contact. At the same time, around 400 new jobs should be created in “customer-related areas”, the subsidiary of the British Vodafone group announced on Wednesday in Düsseldorf. The areas included technology, network expansion and major customer projects. This effectively eliminated 900 full-time positions. Previously had that “Handelsblatt” reported about it.

“If we want to finance our ambitions, we have to take this painful step,” quoted the “Handelsblatt” German boss Philippe Rogge, who is also a member of the group board in London. According to the information, Vodafone Germany has 14,230 full-time positions.

The Vodafone Group has recently had difficult quarters, and Germany, by far the most important market, is also struggling with problems. In the third business quarter (until the end of December), the Düsseldorfers managed to land only 8,000 new mobile phone contracts after deducting terminations. Vodafone Germany lost customers for DSL and cable.

See also  coming! The new RTX 3060/3060 Ti prices are all exposed: NVIDIA is conscientious? --Fast Technology--Technology changes the future

You may also like

Ita, in 2022 budget with a loss of...

Heat pumps: nicer, quieter, better – that’s what...

E-fuels: because at the moment they cost between...

Tavares and the electric breakthrough: Stellantis is ready...

700 million hidden from the tax authorities

JOLED Bankruptcy Japanese OLED panel technology bet on...

CS takeover by UBS – Finma boss: “We...

Giorgetti: “Pnrr delay? We are negotiating with the...

Ionos, a newcomer to the stock market, is...

Sergio Ermotti new CEO of Ubs after the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy