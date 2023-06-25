Dragan Kosjera’s recording from Paris | Fun

One of the most beautiful domestic presenters, Dragana Kosjerina, stirred passions on the networks with a video from Paris.

Source: Instagram/dragana.koserina/Screenshot

Kosjerina showed her followers how she was enjoying herself in a luxurious destination, the video she published received numerous positive comments, many of which were at the expense of her appearance. The beautiful presenter chose a simple black dress with a deep neckline for a walk around the city, she put on sunglasses, and the comments continued:

“So simple, but beautiful”, “You shine”, “The most beautiful presenter”, “like Monica Bellucci” are just some of the comments.

Dragana enjoys her relationship with dentist Bojan Perduv. The two wanted to have a wedding in 2020, but the situation with the corona virus prevented them – “It’s natural that people are interested. I don’t hide, but I also don’t fill the media with details from my private life. Portals sometimes convey something, on social networks everything is available, but there’s nothing wrong with that,” Dragana Kosjerina once said, who occasionally shares a picture with a guy on Instagram, adding:

“I keep intimacy to myself, and I have no reason to hide a partner I’m proud of and with whom I share my life.”



