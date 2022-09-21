Prime Minister Mario Draghi, on a trip to the States for the UN General Assembly, arrived at the UN General Assembly in New York to participate in the Assembly’s work. During the day, Draghi will attend the speeches by US President Joe Biden, scheduled for 4.30pm Italian time, and by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

In the late afternoon, when it is already night in Italy, Draghi will meet the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres. Immediately after, the premier will reach the American Museum of Natural, in Central Park, to take part in the reception offered by the US President to the Heads of Delegation present at the UNGA