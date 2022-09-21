Home World Draghi at the UN today to attend Biden and Zelensky’s speech
World

Draghi at the UN today to attend Biden and Zelensky’s speech

by admin
Draghi at the UN today to attend Biden and Zelensky’s speech

Prime Minister Mario Draghi, on a trip to the States for the UN General Assembly, arrived at the UN General Assembly in New York to participate in the Assembly’s work. During the day, Draghi will attend the speeches by US President Joe Biden, scheduled for 4.30pm Italian time, and by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

In the late afternoon, when it is already night in Italy, Draghi will meet the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres. Immediately after, the premier will reach the American Museum of Natural, in Central Park, to take part in the reception offered by the US President to the Heads of Delegation present at the UNGA

See also  Poland, explosions in a coal mine: 4 dead, wounded and missing

You may also like

Cold air with more precipitation in southwest my...

Japan and South Korea to attend the United...

Don’t be fooled by “net celebrity salt”_China Economic...

United States, the return of syphilis: + 26%...

At least one dead in Ebola outbreak in...

Tunis, off to the “queer” film festival in...

Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Urge the US to...

Benjamin Giorgio Galli killed in Kharkiv, the consul...

Despising SCO, German chancellor ‘angry’ at NATO ally...

Saunas closed in Sweden due to expensive energy

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy