There was no lack of emotions in the challenge between Colleretto and Charvensod played at the Crestella di Donnas. Six goals divided equally between the two teams who tried to win the game until the last moment.

Pedanei who interpret the game better, with Mr. Luca Conta’s team not at all in awe of Fermanelli’s Valle d’Aosta, even if they are at a disadvantage at the first shot on goal.

In fact, from Cuneaz in the 29th minute, a ball started with the rev counter on the feet of the former Sterrantino, well positioned on the far post: the guest attacker is good at bagging and taking Charva ahead.

An advantage from the valley which, however, does not last long, because Colleretto rearranges his ideas very quickly and at 31 ‘, a big blow from the edge of the Amoruso area is worth par.

Before the end of the first half, however, Conta’s team also manages to overturn it, with the first goal in Promotion by Mantoan, who converts an action staged by Barbagallo, continued by Actis Grande, good at serving Mantoan for the 2- 1. In the second half, Colleretto also tries to score the 3-1, a goal that would actually close the accounts, but instead of reaching the 3-1, the 2-2 arrived: Thomain on a penalty kick at 13 ‘is icy in beating Landorno unstoppably . Charva who now believes in victory and attacks and in the 33rd minute manages to take the lead again: Thomain is still drumming on the trocar, before letting off a surface-to-air missile that gives no escape to the Colleretto goalkeeper.

In full recovery then, with Colleretto all unbalanced forward in search of an equalizer, Susbenso is naively landed in the area for the inevitable and sacrosanct penalty kick, this time for Colleretto. Amoruso takes charge of the transformation and beats Garnero and sets the score on the final 3-3. Colleretto and Charvensod share the stakes equally, a result that will anger Charva more, because he already believed in victory and instead a tenacious and indomitable Colleretto was good at believing it until the last second, thus finding the first point in Promotion. –

