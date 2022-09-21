Covidper Matteo Bassetti the pandemic is not over but the current scenario is not comparable to that of the two-year period 2020-2021. “To date, the virus ofinfluenza», Explained director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa.

Covid, here is the smart mask: detects the virus in 10 minutes

Covid, Bassetti: “Easier to cure him of the flu”

“Today, if I have to choose between treating a patient with Covid or with the flu, I choose to treat a patient with Covid: I have many more weapons at my disposal, I know a lot more and therefore I feel calmer” – he explained. ‘Genoese infectious disease specialist to’ A sheep’s day ‘on Rai Radio 1 – «Did Biden say that the pandemic is over? Covid is certainly over as we have known it in 2020 and 2021. The virus is different, we will probably have to live with it for the next few years and it will remain for a long time as one of the top ten causes of death. But we have vaccines, drugs, knowledge: it is not in the least comparable to the Covid at the beginning of the pandemic ».

Covid, Bassetti: “Enough masks at the seats, I’m broken”

Professor Bassetti also talks about the masks at the polling stations in view of next Sunday’s political elections: «Enough, enough, enough. I broke the boxes to see the face covered, the mask must wear it only those who are fragile ».

Bassetti: «Me minister? If they ask me, I’ll see “

Then there was talk of the hypothetical appointment as Minister of Health. “Never said I wanted to. I am happy with the work I do and I want to continue doing it. Then, if anyone asks me, we’ll see. At the moment he hasn’t called me anyone and I can’t say yes or no for now “- Matteo Bassetti explained -” I hope and hope that the future minister is a technician who can start right away in the right way. Whoever will be the next prime minister, he will choose very well ».

Bassetti: “I wish Crisanti to be elected”

Meanwhile, a colleague of Bassetti’s has already entered politics: it is Andrea Crisanti, candidate with the Democratic Party. Just Crisanti hoped that the Genoese infectious disease specialist could be the Minister of Health. «I thank my colleague Crisanti, I am very pleased with what he said. I wish him to be elected and also to bring the scientific and healthcare world to Parliament »- Matteo Bassetti replied -« We have had very different visions, but mutual respect between colleagues has never been lacking. We had different ideas on many points, even if I must say that in the end he was more on the positions of the undersigned than vice versa. I’ve always appreciated him because he always said what he thought. He is a free man ».

Last updated: Wednesday 21 September 2022, 15:25



© breaking latest news