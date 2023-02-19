Zvezdan Slavnić did not feel well during the night, so he was given medical help, and the video was published on social networks.

Source: Instagram/samopostramo1/screenshot

Zvezdan Slavnić fell ill last night in Zadruza when he rushed into the conflict between Filip Car and Bilal Brajlović, in order to prevent a bigger incident, after which it was established to have a high temperatureand while he was lying in the pub, he was nursed by his ex-common-law wife Ana Ćurčić, with whom he spent fifteen years.

Angela was there all the time and visited him, so the ex-wife and girlfriend took turns around Zvezdan, only for Ana to chase her away at one point and start panicking and crying.

“He will come in ten minutes, they said,” Angela told her, probably referring to the fact that Zvezdan will receive medical help, and After that, Ana chased her away: “Come on, let me go for just five minutes, then come back,” to which she left without a word.

“Now I’m panicking why he’s talking like this, you don’t talk normally. Zvezdan, why are you talking like that, huh? Interspersed, it scares me “, Ana told Zvezdan, and he told her that he was not well.

“Oh, 38 with 9, come on, let them take him out to drink that injection in Urgentno, take him out!”, Mikica Bojanić was also scared, and Zvezdan kept repeating to Ana: “I’m not feeling well, I don’t know what I’m talking about, you don’t seem to know that when I have a temperature of 40 I don’t know what I’m talking about…“.

