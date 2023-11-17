Home » drawers torn up and PCs damaged
drawers torn up and PCs damaged

drawers torn up and PCs damaged

by livesicilia.it – ​​1 minute ago

PALERMO – Raid on the civil registry of the Municipality of Palermo. Some people entered the offices located in Piazza Giulio Cesare, in the central station area. Some money was also stolen. The raid took place last night and turned upside down all the floors where the registry and electoral services are located. I am…

