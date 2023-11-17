The PSC soars and Junts collapses after Sánchez’s investiture

Barcelona 11/17/2023 Act. at 11:39 CET

The third wave of the year of the Political Opinion Baròmetre predicts a broad victory for the socialists, who would obtain between 39 and 45 seats, and would widen their distance over ERC, which would be left with 29-34 deputies

The Center for Opinion Studies (CEO) of the Generalitat has confirmed this Friday that he PSC would relaunch its good electoral moment also in parliamentary elections. The third wave of the year Barometer of Political Opinion predicts a broad victory for the socialists, who would obtain between 39 and 45 seats, and would widen their distance over ERC, which would remain with 29-34 deputies. The big loser after the negotiations for the investiture of Pedro Sánchez would be Junts, which would fall to 19-24 parliamentarians in a poll prepared during its contacts with the PSOE.

Specifically, the field work of the survey, carried out based on 2,000 interviews, took place from October 9 to November 7which means that it coincided squarely with the negotiations on Sánchez’s investiture. On October 24, the PSOE and Sumar announced their agreement to reissue the government coalition, and on November 2, the pact between the socialists and ERC was reached, which included the amnesty law, he transfer from Rodaliesthe continuity of the dialogue table and the improvement of financing of Catalonia. The interviews ended two days before the announcement of the agreement between the PSOE and Junts.

The CEO’s last barometer, from last July, reflected a technical tie between the PSC and ERC in regional elections, with brackets from 31 to 37 seats in both cases, and left the pro-independence majority in the future Parliament, which would range between 63 and 77 deputies. Regarding support for independence, the no returned to maximums and was 10 points ahead of the yes. 52% of Catalans rejected secession and 42% supported it. In a more recent survey, from October, the CEO showed how the independence option was losing strength, especially among younger Catalans, who were betting more on the autonomic status quo.