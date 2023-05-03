“Drone attack thwarted. Putin is fine»- TV Courier

The Ria Novosti agency reports that in the night between Tuesday and Wednesday «it was drone attack on the Kremlin thwarted. There are currently no independent confirmations.

According to the Russian agency two unmanned aircraft would have been neutralized and on social networks a video is circulating in which one can be seen column of white smoke above the presidential palace in Moscow.

The Kremlin accuses Kiev of the attack and speaks of «a planned terrorist act and a bombing to life Vladimir Putin». The Russian president, let it be known from Moscow, he was unharmed.

“Russia reserves the right to take retaliatory measures where and when it deems it appropriate,” the Kremlin statement reads.