Dua Lipa shares more information about her upcoming album

The third album of Dua Lipa is yet to come, and supposedly will have the collaboration of the leader of Tame ImpalaKevin Parker

After the successful “Future Nostalgia“, Dua Lipa He has been working on his new project for some time. In fact, for some time now there has been a question as to when it will be published. In March of last year she told Elton John that he already had half the album done, although in December he backed off. “When I was talking to Elton, I really felt that I was halfway there,” he said. In a recent interview for The New York Times Magazine has confirmed that the LP will be released in 2024. With all the speculation and rumors about the new album, the supposed participation of Kevin Parker (Tame Impala).

Dua Lipa he said this year about the upcoming album that “it’s different, it’s still pop but it has a different sound, and there’s more of a lyrical theme. If I told you the title, it would all make sense, but I think we’ll have to wait.” Last month, Mark Ronson revealed that he had heard some of the new album, saying, “I’ve heard some and it’s amazing.”

Mark Ronsonwho has produced the soundtrack album for “Barbie“, also made reference to the music video for “Dance The Night”, the song by the British artist for the film. He hinted that the crushing of a disco ball in that video symbolizes the upcoming album by Dua Lipa. “I think that’s why there’s the disco ball breaking in the video, right? This is a triumphant stomp to ushering in that era of his music in whatever he does next.”

Dua Lipa , the Kosovar Albanian singer, has been dedicating herself to the world of music since she was 14 years old. In 2015 she signed with Warner Music Group and began to release his first songs. In 2017 she released her first studio album called “Dua Lipa“, which already included hits like “New Rules” or “IDGAF”. But it was in 2020 that she became one of the biggest international artists of the moment. Her latest work “Future Nostalgia” established the singer, at just twenty-five years old, as one of the current stars of pop music.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

