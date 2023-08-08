Molteni, prevent vulnerability from becoming a security problem – News

“We must prevent criminal acts like these from being repeated: there is a theme linked to security, to immigration, but also to the social and health management of vulnerable subjects in the face of a migratory influx that is undergoing an increase, above all due to the instability that exists in the Mediterranean, of the arrivals of unaccompanied minors”. Thus the internal undersecretary, Nicola Molteni, in Rovereto for the public order and safety committee convened after the killing of Iris Setti on the evening of last August 5th.





“There are phenomena of vulnerability, of marginalization with which the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Health can deal with, to prevent cases of fragility from becoming security problems. We want to address the problem not only from the point of view preventive and repressive, but also of containment for aspects of a social nature”, added Molteni.



