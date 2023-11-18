Home » During the night, Russia carried out an intense attack against Ukraine with 38 drones, almost all of which were shot down
During the night, Russia carried out an intense attack against Ukraine with 38 drones, almost all of which were shot down

During the night, Russia carried out an intense attack against Ukraine with 38 drones, almost all of which were shot down

The Ukrainian military said that on the night between Friday and Saturday Russia he threw 38 drones against various targets in the north and south of the country, in what was the attack more intense at least since last September 30th. Ukrainian military forces said 29 drones were shot down.

In the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa, an administrative building and an energy infrastructure were hit, and one civilian was injured. To the north, however, drones damaged two buildings in the Chernihiv region, which borders Russia and Belarus. All drones heading towards the capital Kiev were shot down by the Ukrainian army.

