Dušan Alimpijević is the new coach of Besiktas Sports

Dušan Alimpijević is officially the new head of Bešiktaš’s coaching staff.

Dusan Alimpijević is the new coach of Besiktas. The Turkish club officially confirmed that the Serbian expert will lead the team. The contract was signed for 1+1 year and next season he will play in the Eurocup. He will try to lead the team to a place in the Euroleague.

The Serb was chosen as the best coach in the Eurocup 2022 and that was one of the recommendations for the position of head of the profession. “We wish him all the best and we believe that he will bring us success,” said a short statement published on the Turkish club’s official website.

Alimpijević started his coaching career in Novi Sad as an assistant, he had the same role in Vojvodina where he became the first coach in 2013. Then he managed Spartak, FMP, Crvena zvezda, Avtodor, Bursa and now he is the head of Besiktas.

Dušan Alimpijević is the new head coach of our Men’s Basketball Team. We wish success to Dušan Alimpijević, whom we believe will provide important services to our team.pic.twitter.com/4VxQLuJfbe — Beşiktaş Basketball (@BJK_Basketbol)June 29, 2023

