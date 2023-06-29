Home » Football: Austria climbs up the world rankings
Football: Austria climbs up the world rankings

The Austrian national team has climbed the FIFA world rankings after recent successes. After beating Belgium 1-1 and beating Sweden 2-0 in the European Championship qualifier, the ÖFB selection of head coach Ralph Rangnick made up three places compared to April and is now in 29th place.

29.06.2023 14.39

After the latest update, world champions Argentina remain at the top of the FIFA rankings. The team around superstar Lionel Messi is ahead of World Cup runners-up France and Brazil.

They are followed by England and Belgium, which slipped down one place. Germany, hosts of the EM 2024, lost another place after the disappointing results of the past few weeks and is currently in 15th place.

FIFA World Ranking Men

1st (1st) Argentina 1,843.73 2nd (2nd) France 1,843.54 3rd (3rd) Brazil 1,828.27 4th (5th) England 1,797.39 5th (4th) Belgium * 1,788, 55 6th (7th) Croatia 1,742.55 7th (8th) Netherlands 1,731.23 8th (8th) Italy 1,726.58 9th (9th) Portugal 1,718.25 10th (10th) Spain 1,703, 45 11th (13th) USA 1,673.34 12th (12th) Switzerland 1,661.12 13th (11th) Morocco 1,655.50 14th (15th) Mexico 1,639.19 15th (14th) Germany 1,636, 32 16th (16th) Uruguay 1,633.13 17th (17th) Colombia 1,617.08 18th (18th) Senegal 1,624.91 19th (19th) Denmark 1,597.37 20th (20th) Japan 1,595, 96 23rd (22nd) Sweden * 1,547.11 29th (32nd)

Austria

1,528.06 110th (108th) Estonia * 1,179.30 121st (124th) Azerbaijan * 1,143.22

