Dušan Alimpijević was arrested at the airport Sport

Dušan Alimpijević told how he was briefly arrested at the Frankfurt airport while managing Crvena zvezda.

Dusan Alimpijević (37) recently signed for Beşiktaş and continued his coaching career, and now he revealed a detail that many did not know. While leading Red Star, he was arrested, briefly, at the airport. Due to his great nervousness and everything that was happening, he said something to the flight attendant on the plane that he shouldn’t have, and then chaos ensued…

He recounted what happened before the trip to Spain, where the red and white awaited the duel with Baskonia. “Running all over the airport, arriving at the ‘gate’ at the last minute, after waiting for six hours, we were almost late. I wear a suit roller, when you put it on and roll it up, it doesn’t wrinkle. I wear it like a naive painter, running, sweat dripping down me. I go in there, give the ticket, they tear it up and give me another one, I sat down between two slightly more corpulent men. Stujardesa comes and asks me to put it somewhere, I tell her to find where, because there is no place,” Alimpijević begins the story in the “Jao Mile” podcast with former basketball player Mile Ilic.

This is where the problems start. “Then she asks me what’s in it and I make that mistake, she asks me about the rollerblade, as if she’s seeing it for the first time. Then I say that forbidden word (gun prim.out). After that, about 15 minutes through the window I see that the red light came on, they are coming to pick up the boy…”

It is clear what follows. “They were very kind, as they know how to be in those situations. I remember going through the plane, they take me out of the plane, and everyone pretends to be crazy that they don’t know me. I look at Neša Ilić, he is whistling, looking the other waythis condition says that I complained that I was being transferred to business class, I was being escorted out.”



It ended well in the end. “We were standing there in front with the police, the pilot got out, asked me to apologize, I didn’t think there was a reason for that, so I flew tomorrow morning, it was a direct flight from Frankfurt airport. It was a flight before the match with Baskonia, a little I rested and thought about my actions,” Alimpijević concluded.

