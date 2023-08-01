Dušan Tadić captain and scorer for Fenerbahce against Zimbru VIDEO | Sport

Serbian captain Dušan Tadić wore the captain’s armband of Fenerbahce in the second leg of the second round of the Conference League qualifiers against Zimbru.

Source: Twitter

Given that Edin Dzeko, who was the captain in the first game against the Moldovan team in Istanbul (5:0), was not a starter in tonight’s rematch, Tadić took the armband.

It was the Serb who was the first violin of the Turks against Zimbru after he scored the first goal at the opening of the second half and “confirmed” passage to the next round.

After a crowd in the penalty area, the ball bounced to the captain of Serbia, who had no difficulty sending it into the undefended net from a few meters away – 0:1.

In the next round, Fenerbahce will play against the winner of the duel between Differdange and Maribor, who drew 1:1 in the first match.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

