Home » Dušan Tadić captain and scorer for Fenerbahce against Zimbru VIDEO | Sport
World

Dušan Tadić captain and scorer for Fenerbahce against Zimbru VIDEO | Sport

by admin
Dušan Tadić captain and scorer for Fenerbahce against Zimbru VIDEO | Sport

Serbian captain Dušan Tadić wore the captain’s armband of Fenerbahce in the second leg of the second round of the Conference League qualifiers against Zimbru.

Source: Twitter

Given that Edin Dzeko, who was the captain in the first game against the Moldovan team in Istanbul (5:0), was not a starter in tonight’s rematch, Tadić took the armband.

It was the Serb who was the first violin of the Turks against Zimbru after he scored the first goal at the opening of the second half and “confirmed” passage to the next round.

After a crowd in the penalty area, the ball bounced to the captain of Serbia, who had no difficulty sending it into the undefended net from a few meters away – 0:1.

In the next round, Fenerbahce will play against the winner of the duel between Differdange and Maribor, who drew 1:1 in the first match.

See also  A man from Brus was cheated by a matchmaker Info

You may also like

Palermo’s Amat was also affected

Palermo season ticket campaign, 10,000 cards exceeded

ECOWAS Takes Center Stage: A Look at the...

Udinese – Joao Ferreira arrives from Watford /...

Cardinal Marengo: “The Pope will give us courage”

Investigation Reveals Connection Between Tupamaros, FARC, and New...

The city of Yêrêlonbalidougou and the promises of...

XR Will Replace Mobile Phones by 2030 and...

Udinese – From Fabbian’s arrival to Samardzic’s farewell...

Confession of a woman from Kraljevo about domestic...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy