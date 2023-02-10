Home World Dylan Dog -color fest: “The White Worm”
Dylan Dog -color fest: “The White Worm”

Dylan Dog -color fest: “The White Worm”

Like Batman or Spider Man, Dylan Dog has acquired several magazines over time, in which his adventures are told in different forms and traits.

In Dylan Dog – color fest, we have our protagonist in a colorful version, a very psychedelic color, almost as if it had been colored in watercolor that refers to the 70s with a post-modern style that recalls street art. It probably leaves the reader disoriented in the first few pages but then you get the eye.

History

Dylan Dog in the company of his new girlfriend Sharon, are robbed by a little boy and his gang. Dylan, initially overwhelmed, chases them up inside the subway, ending up in abandoned tunnels where, after finding the boy, he is captured by a band of individuals who live underground.

These are a kind of religious sect, led by an individual called the Prophet who does not mind sacrificing innocents and children for his purpose, which is to eliminate a monstrous creature called the white worm, a monster that seeks to destroy this underground community…

A book for quick reading, with a dynamic and engaging script, in which the action is the protagonist, an applause must be addressed to Marco Galli, who in the continuation of the story leads the reader to wonder who is the real monster: the white creature , which refers to Moby Dick or the prophet in search of revenge reminiscent of the commander Ahab, who is willing to sacrifice everything and everyone for his purpose.

A book with a linear story, with a beginning and an end, described in an impeccable and precise manner, with some twists but without getting lost in useless interpersonal journeys that make you lose the logical thread of reading and lead the reader to close the book before the end.

A Dylan Dog like this is a pleasure, because you experience the true essence of the horror genre.

