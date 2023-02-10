School, Valditara: “We need to stop all this violence”

Il minister from the School and Merit Joseph valditaraannounces one novelty important to support of the professor and against the increasingly rampant phenomenon of bullying who sees them victims of episodes of violence, physics but also verbal and behavioral. The Ministry – reads La Repubblica – “will request the intervention of the Advocacy to ensure the defence of school staff civil headquarters e penalties pursuant to royal decree 1611 of 1933″. The decision to guarantee assistance to the teachers – explained Valditara in the circular – was made necessary e urgent due to the “recent alarming increase in episodes Of violence towards teachers and school staff“. Of course the minister thinks about the case of I rovigo and of the teacher hit with a air gun during the class lesson.

A real statistica cases of bullying against teachers – they let the ministry know and the Republic reports it – for now does not exist but the possibility of applying to the Viale Trastevere offices – through the regional school offices – for the patronage of the Attorney of the state will also help to monitor the phenomenon and the episodes by dividing them by severity. The request to help teachers and staff in the event of recourse to justice, guaranteeing free legal aid, had been made by the labor unions. The Guild claims it with the coordinator Rino Di Meglio: “Finally something is moving for the attacks on teachers. I learn that Minister Valditara has made our request his own. I hope what the thing materialize quickly“.

