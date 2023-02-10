Home Business School, Valditara: “The attacked teachers will be defended by state lawyers”
Business

School, Valditara: “The attacked teachers will be defended by state lawyers”

by admin
School, Valditara: “The attacked teachers will be defended by state lawyers”

School, Valditara: “We need to stop all this violence”

Il minister from the School and Merit Joseph valditaraannounces one novelty important to support of the professor and against the increasingly rampant phenomenon of bullying who sees them victims of episodes of violence, physics but also verbal and behavioral. The Ministry – reads La Repubblica – “will request the intervention of the Advocacy to ensure the defence of school staff civil headquarters e penalties pursuant to royal decree 1611 of 1933″. The decision to guarantee assistance to the teachers – explained Valditara in the circular – was made necessary e urgent due to the “recent alarming increase in episodes Of violence towards teachers and school staff“. Of course the minister thinks about the case of I rovigo and of the teacher hit with a air gun during the class lesson.

A real statistica cases of bullying against teachers – they let the ministry know and the Republic reports it – for now does not exist but the possibility of applying to the Viale Trastevere offices – through the regional school offices – for the patronage of the Attorney of the state will also help to monitor the phenomenon and the episodes by dividing them by severity. The request to help teachers and staff in the event of recourse to justice, guaranteeing free legal aid, had been made by the labor unions. The Guild claims it with the coordinator Rino Di Meglio: “Finally something is moving for the attacks on teachers. I learn that Minister Valditara has made our request his own. I hope what the thing materialize quickly“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Food supplements, it’s a global boom: the business...

Ascopiave: net investments of € 873 million in...

Lange’s daily inventory of construction steel products: the...

Wiit, Germany in the sights: another acquisition soon

Deliveroo announces the cut of 350 employees

*ST Kaile needs to strengthen the metabolism of...

Smart working for the frail extended until June...

Piazza Affari rises due to falling inflation. Turbo...

Activist investor Peltz announced the end of the...

Bianchi voted for Gualtieri, actually not. Lazio, the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy