“Don’t escape the past. It’s like running in a circle”

Horror-style stories from the 80s are presented in this album by Dylan Dog Old Boy number 17. Two stories related to each other but which take place in different decades: in the first “Psyco Party” with drawings by Andrea Chella and Sergio Algozzino, screenplay by Tito Faraci, we find a very young Dylan Dog, passionate about the Heavy Metal band: Velvet Thunder. His passion makes him sneak into the villa of the singer-leder of the band Roger Veil, in which a party is taking place to inaugurate it, even if this had already been possessed by an alchemist-esoteric Alec Crowen who carried out brutal experiments, sacrificing young victims to ancient demons.

Here the young Dylan meets the beautiful Alisha who leads him to the basement of the villa where the concert is taking place, whose band sings songs in an archaic language, almost as if they wanted to summon some demon, as stated by a guest of the party: the professor of the chair Oxford University student, Adam Julius.

At a certain point the lights go out and a strange and disturbing figure appears in the dark…..

In the second story “Fatti a Pezzi”, with a screenplay by Tito Faraci and drawings by Giorgio Pontrelli and Sergio Algolizzo, the events take place with an adult Dylan Dog who frequents the stripper Leonor. A maniac serial killer roams the city of London, killing and dismembering his victims.

The case will lead the occult detective to the villa where he attended the concert of the band Velvet Thunder years before, here he meets an aged Adam Julius, who is also investigating….

A very intense register, full of twists and turns, in which many elements of the culture of the 70s and 80s appear in the tables, one can breathe an air of transgressive cultural and social movements. A comic based on hard music and horror, a fantastic mix that involves the reader who leads him to read in one breath a title that expresses the true essence of Dylan Dog.

No labyrinthine mental journeys, no space-time travel, no creature with a double personality, simply a horror plot in which there is the demonic creature like Freddy Krueger from Nightmare on Elm Street or the psychopathic serial killer like Michael Myers from Halloween. This is what the enthusiast wants, splatter scenes, thrilling action, mystery with the final twist in which the infernal character is defeated… but not always!