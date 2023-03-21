Below is a summary of the initiatives planned for this week on LOST (from 20 to 26 March 2023).

And today, March 20, until 03/26 a campaign with a additional benefit per encourage participation: 7€ discount on Cheerz, to print the photos choosing from the many products available on the site/App. No minimum spend required, only shipping costs.

Monday 20/03

Gift don Monday: €10 discount on OVS.it

minimum spend €40

the offer is available only for online purchases, both with home delivery and in-store collection

in case of home delivery, the costs are free for orders over €50

the promo code is not compatible with other discount codes and is not valid on products on sale

expires 2/04/2024

Only for a selected target of clients there is always an exclusive offer with OVS: €25 discount on online purchases

Tuesday 21/03

playing atGuess Quiz) the first 1000 fastest who guess all 7 pictures correctly, win 5€ of charging I discount itor on the invoice.

Wednesday 22/03

With the contest Instant Win you can win one right away award. Up for grabs this week Brera electric bicycle.

And for non-winning participants, a sure prize: 20% discount on Vergani products

no minimum spend required

the promotion is valid only on products available in the dedicated link

free shipping costs

the discount code cannot be combined with any other promotions in progress

expires 2/04/2023



Thursday 23/03

Playing at Quiz it is possible to win up to €3,000 in top-ups or invoice discounts.

In addition, customers with a prepaid SIM will also be able to participate in the GIGA Quiz activating the option before the game 100 GIGA FAST at a cost of €0.99. All customers who answer correctly can win GIGA EXTRA e 1 smartphone HONOR Magic 5 Lite 5G.

Sunday 26/03

With the MUSIC QUIZ answering the questions a him musical you can win up to €3,000 in top-ups or invoice discounts.