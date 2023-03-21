Below is a summary of the initiatives planned for this week on LOST (from 20 to 26 March 2023).
And today, March 20, until 03/26 a campaign with a additional benefit per encourage participation: 7€ discount on Cheerz, to print the photos choosing from the many products available on the site/App. No minimum spend required, only shipping costs.
Monday 20/03
Gift don Monday: €10 discount on OVS.it
- minimum spend €40
- the offer is available only for online purchases, both with home delivery and in-store collection
- in case of home delivery, the costs are free for orders over €50
- the promo code is not compatible with other discount codes and is not valid on products on sale
- expires 2/04/2024
Only for a selected target of clients there is always an exclusive offer with OVS: €25 discount on online purchases
Tuesday 21/03
playing atGuess Quiz) the first 1000 fastest who guess all 7 pictures correctly, win 5€ of charging I discount itor on the invoice.
Wednesday 22/03
With the contest Instant Win you can win one right away award. Up for grabs this week Brera electric bicycle.
And for non-winning participants, a sure prize: 20% discount on Vergani products
- no minimum spend required
- the promotion is valid only on products available in the dedicated link
- free shipping costs
- the discount code cannot be combined with any other promotions in progress
- expires 2/04/2023
Thursday 23/03
Playing at Quiz it is possible to win up to €3,000 in top-ups or invoice discounts.
In addition, customers with a prepaid SIM will also be able to participate in the GIGA Quiz activating the option before the game 100 GIGA FAST at a cost of €0.99. All customers who answer correctly can win GIGA EXTRA e 1 smartphone HONOR Magic 5 Lite 5G.
Sunday 26/03
With the MUSIC QUIZ answering the questions a him musical you can win up to €3,000 in top-ups or invoice discounts.