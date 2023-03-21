Shiffrin ended the season by winning Sunday’s giant slalom at the WC finals in Soldo. She reached the 13th win of the winter and her rewards climbed to 964,200 francs, i.e. 1.04 million dollars (23.3 million crowns).

The overall World Cup winner surpassed top man Marc Odermatt of Switzerland, who earned 941,200 francs, to set a new absolute record in prize money. Shiffrin’s previous maximum was 886,000 francs from the 2018/19 season.

In this year, the two-time Olympic champion and seven-time world champion first became the most successful woman in the history of the WC and then also broke Ingemar Stenmark’s absolute record. She scored her 88th win on Sunday.

Photo: Alessandro Trovati, CTK/AP American Mikaela Shiffrin during the giant slalom in Soldo.Photo : Alessandro Trovati, CTK/AP

Shiffrin earned almost three times more than the second-ranked Sofia Goggia from Italy, who owes her 338,000 francs to five downhill wins, among other things. Czech slalom skier Martina Dubovská earned 14,550 francs and is 52nd in the financial rankings.