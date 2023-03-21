Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) between April 26, 2018

and March 13, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Rite Aid investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Rite Aid class action, go to or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email for information on the class action.