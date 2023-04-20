Mother of Nazareth Marín demanded justice and protection from the MP

Moraima Marínmother of Nazareth Marín, a young woman murdered last March, demanded that the attorney general of the government of Nicolás Maduro, Tarek William Saabjustice in the case of her daughter, as well as protection for her and her family after the complaint.

In a video broadcast on social networks, the young woman’s mother assured that he has received threats in the Lídice de Catia sectorin which it resides.

In this sense, he went directly to the prosecutor to ask him to ensure his safety.

«I call on the Republic prosecutor for my safety and that of my family. In the area where I live, cars and motorcycles pass by, threatening us. Take letter in the tax matter. Thank you, justice for my daughter Nazareth,” she said.

Likewise, the woman denounced alleged irregularities in the case of her daughter and asked for speed in the investigation and trial of the culprits.

He denounced not having received notification of the resignation of two prosecutors who handled the case. The prosecutors who were in charge of this case were Liseth Caraballo González (47 national) and Jorge Luis Rivas Barboza (82 national) in matters of femicide. It was learned that Franyelis Rivas Barboza, assistant national prosecutor 47, was temporarily in charge of the case.

Femicide of Nazareth Marín

Nazareth was a 27-year-old girl. She worked as secretary of the Forensic Medical Evaluation Directorate at the National Service of Medicine and Forensic Sciences (Senamecf), in Hills of Bello Monte. She orphaned a 12-year-old teenager.

Regarding his case, of which several hypotheses were initially handled, it was confirmed that on March 9 he went to Los Angeles beach with a group of friends. They themselves assured that she withdrew from the group because she was going to the bathroom but then she did not return, despite this, no one reported her disappearance.

Later, his body was found in the sea, near the Mare Abajo beach in La Guaira, on March 23, 2023, with a date of death of 48 hours.

For this femicide the authorities arrested five people: Derwin Jesus Ruiz Mujica, Keny Robert Diaz Evier, Miller Andreina Ochoa Sequera and Keisler Joshua Perez Martinezdetective of the Criminal and Criminal Scientific Investigation Corps (Cicpc) and Alexander Venturachief of homicides of the subdelegation of La Guaira del Cicpc, for alleged cover-up of the crimes of femicidesexual violence, delay and intentional omission.

