Wanda and a photo with a washed face: “As you like it”

From time to time, photos of Wanda Nara go viral, which are curious or paparazzi without her noticing and in which you can appreciate her natural beauty, without photoshop, makeup or the filters of the networks that she herself has admitted that she uses.

But now it was Wanda herself who decided to show herself with a clean face, and shared a selfie without makeup or filters.

In the image, she is seen in a car starting her week, last Monday.

“Monday like this. No makeup or filter, just the way you like it. Don’t worry so much about external beauty, the ugliest people are usually pretty on the outside,” she wrote.

The post was filled with comments from his followers, who praised his face and his gesture of posting a completely natural photo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wanda nara (@wanda_nara)

Wanda’s reflection on her natural photos

The last time a photo of Wanda with her guard down went viral, she was seen with a house look shopping with one of her daughters.

Without being upset and before the viralization of the images, Wanda expressed: “I have the same shirt from yesterday with which they saw me shopping in a bookstore with Francesca. Obviously I go to the supermarket, the bookstore, the pharmacy, I am a normal mother, like all of them”.

“It makes me laugh when they say ‘oh, I was in a pharmacy’. Who will go for me? And obviously, when I go out, they won’t see me like on Instagram. Instagram is my job and it’s the photos that I sometimes have to upload. My reality is what they saw: espadrilles, jogging … ”, she continued.

He even reflected: “The same, I tell you: now that I think about it, that look brought me much more success in relationships than an Instagram photo. With all the boys I dated, the real ones, not the made-up ones, they knew me like that. They met me from another place, not from Instagram, and it was that Wanda”.

“It is to say that less is more and that what is natural is very demanding. Sometimes they ask me for advice to be successful and it is this: I am like this all day, normal, and if I have a first date I often go like this, “concluded Wanda.

