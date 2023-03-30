It was now predictable: after the numerous defections of publishers who announced their absence from theE3 of this year, everyone expected that the famous Los Angeles fair would be canceled this year, the very year in which the “in presence” return to the Los Angeles Convention Center should have taken place.

And the news has indeed arrived: the organizers of the event have sent an email to employees and collaborators informing them that the event is canceled because, given the lack of support from important names, it could no longer represent the videogame industry as in the past .

For us who follow the event from home, however, nothing will change, given that in the first half of June there will still be events, such as the Xbox and Starfield Showcases and the Ubisoft Forward, from which news, announcements and surprises will arrive.

And just in the minutes following the news of the cancellation came the announcement of a further event: the well-known journalist Geoff Keighley took advantage of having the “corpse” of the E3 still hot to to announce That the Summer Game Fest is coming on June 8th. So save this additional date for an appointment not to be missed!