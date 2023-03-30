Pnrr, Schlein: “They said they were ready, but we don’t think so”

“They said they were ready, but it seems to us that they are not so ready”. The secretary of the Pd, Elly Schleinfocusing on the delays for i Pnrr funds. “We must not miss this opportunity on which there are already delays that the government is trying to unload on previous governments or even on the‘European Union. We asked Minister Fitto to come and report – he concluded – It is a matter of national interest, we are rooting for Italy”.

