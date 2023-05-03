EA announces F1 23 to be released in June; details and trailers

EA announced today F1 23the new Formula 1 simulator from Codemasters arriving on June 16th. The game will offer us a new chapter of the exciting story mode “Braking Point“, thrilling wheel-to-wheel racing in the new circuits Of Las Vegas he was born in Qatarnew rewards to earn in F1 World, updated 2023 cars with the official F1 driver training and much more.

Also thanks to the new and exciting partnership with Max Verstappennow boasting EA SPORTS branding on his helmet, the two-time world champion is confirmed to feature on the cover of the exclusive digital edition F1 23 Champions.

Braking Point returns for a bold new chapter following the careers of young up-and-comer Aiden Jackson and longtime star Devon Butler, now teammates in the Konnersport Racing Team, a fledgling organization hoping to make it big against current F1 teams and drivers® of the real world. With the addition of a host of new characters, new rivalries and challenges, both aim to advance their careers, but there will be plenty of twists and pitfalls along the way.

The management of F1 23 has been improved over last season, allowing for more predictable behaviour, while new vehicle physics give the cars better traction when braking, accelerating and cornering. Taking feedback from the F1 team into consideration, a greater balance between aerodynamics and tire grip results in a more realistic feel. Thanks to improvements in engine torque and engine inertia, throttle control is more authentic and offers a greater level of connection to the car. In addition to these improvements, the Precision Drive controller technology will ensure players have better pad control and greater confidence at crucial moments in the race.

Following community feedback, the 35% race distance, which is the perfect middle ground between the previous short and long race options. Also, red flags add a new strategic element to F1 23, and the ability to react quickly can change the outcome of a race, both for better or for worse. In addition to the complete 2023 season calendar, which includes Las Vegas e Lusailthe game also boasts three historic circuits: Paul Ricard (France), Shanghai (China) and portimao (Portugal), all confirmed for launch.

The introduction of the hub F1 World offers a new experience with content inspired by the real calendar. Helping introduce players to the complex world of Formula 1F1 World brings together different game modes, including Time Trial and Grand Prix, offering an exciting new way to play. A new progression system allows players to level up by completing challenges to unlock car upgrades, new liveries, suits and helmets. A new safety rating system links online and offline play, encouraging drivers to race cleanly. This system also helps to more efficiently pair like-minded drivers to improve online racing.

We leave you to the trailer: good vision!