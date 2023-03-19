Home World Earthquake in Ecuador, the screams and the flight of tourists and residents from the central square of Guayaquil – Corriere TV
Fear into Ecuador for a earthquake of magnitude 6.8 that hit the country. The United States Geological Survey recorded theepicenter of the earthquake in the coastal region of Guayasa about 80 kilometers south of Guayaquil.
Dozens of videos on social media showing the moment of shock: in this, registered in San Francisco square, own in downtown Guayaquilthe water of the fountain can be seen rippling widely and people start running away, screaming.

