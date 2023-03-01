Home World Earthquake in Guatemala | Info
World

Earthquake in Guatemala | Info

Earthquake in Guatemala | Info

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 on the Richter scale struck the area off the coast of Guatemala.

Izvor: Shutterstock/Andrey VP

An earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale struck the area off the coast of Guatemalapublished by the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC).

The Peruvian newspaper “La Republika” writes, referring to information from the National Institute of Seismology, Volcanology, Meteorology and Hydrology of Guatemala, that the earthquake had a magnitude of 5.7 Richter scale. As reported by the European Mediterranean Seismological Center, the earthquake was at a depth of 80 kilometers.

It was also reported that the earthquake was 80 kilometers southeast of the town of Exvintla in Guatemala and 40 kilometers south of the city of Puerto San Jose on the Pacific Ocean.

(WORLD)

