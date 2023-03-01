Home Health Greece, collision between a freight train and a passenger train in the city of Larissa: dead and injured – breaking latest news
Very serious train accident in Greece, near the city by Larissa. And train who traveled between Athens and Thessaloniki it derailed causing at least 10 dead and dozens injured. This was reported by the Greek news agency Ana. According to initial information, a freight train and a convoy with over 300 passengers on board they collided and three carriages they went off the rails and ended up in an escarpment. According to the public television channel Ert, at least one of the carriages caught fire and several people were trapped. An extensive operation has been launched rescue: the police, 40 firefighters and 30 ambulances went to the scene of the accident to provide first aid.

The fire still brings theAna agency, was tamed by firefighters who estimate that, in addition to “dozens of injured, several dead”. “We experienced something very shocking. I am not injured, but I am stained with the blood of the other people who were injured next to me,” said Lazos, a passenger interviewed by the Protothema newspaper. According to Onlarissa, two hospitals of the Larissa area have been requisitioned to accommodate the numerous wounded.

