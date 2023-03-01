Very serious train accident in Greece, near the city by Larissa. And train who traveled between Athens and Thessaloniki it derailed causing at least 10 dead and dozens injured. This was reported by the Greek news agency Ana. According to initial information, a freight train and a convoy with over 300 passengers on board they collided and three carriages they went off the rails and ended up in an escarpment. According to the public television channel Ert, at least one of the carriages caught fire and several people were trapped. An extensive operation has been launched rescue: the police, 40 firefighters and 30 ambulances went to the scene of the accident to provide first aid.