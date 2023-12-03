Earthquake in the Philippines, the moment of the shock filmed in a bar: the place begins to shake and panic breaks out

A seismic shock of magnitude 7.6 on the Richter scale hit the eastern part of the Philippines. From the United States, the Tsunami Warning Center has issued a warning for the Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia. According to what was reported by the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology of the Philippines, the tremor had a magnitude of 6.9 on the Richter scale. The earthquake was recorded at 10.37pm local time. The epicenter has been located 42 kilometers northeast of Hinatuan, in the southern province of Surigao del Sur, the hypocenter at 8 kilometers deep. The video, shot in a Philippine bar, shows the moment of the shock and the panic among the people in the room

