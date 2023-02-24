Home World Earthquake in Turkey, red balloons on the rubble: “So I give the last toy to the children killed by the earthquake”
balloons colored they have been hung over the rubble of destroyed buildings since earthquake of February 6 in Turkey. They mark the children killed by the disaster. “The dominant feeling in me is pain,” he says Ogun Sever Okur, the founder of a children’s aid organization, hanging balloons. “I distribute toys to the other children who were here – she explains – this is the last gift I could give to the children who died in the earthquake”.

