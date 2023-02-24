Home Sports Germany ends first day in command – OA Sport
Germany ends first day in command – OA Sport

Germany ends first day in command – OA Sport

Finish day 1 of competitions a Wellingtona place in the United States that hosts the first event of the FEI Dressage Nations Cup 2023 horse riding. After the two inaugural races, the Prix St. Georges and the Grand Prix, provisionally leading was the Germania.

Frenderic Wandres (su Harrods 3), Michael Klimke (su Harmony’s Sanrino RHP), Felicitas Hendricks (su Drombusch 2) e Anna-Christina Donnerhall (su Sam Donnerhall) in fact, they obtained a total of 217,940 pointsspacing the United Statesseconds with 214.67.

Sweden is doing well toocurrently third with 206.707 thanks above all to a brilliant performance in the Grand Prix which allowed the team to stem the Canada, fourth with 204,689. Then follow Australia (197,787) and Argentina (190,425).

Tomorrow, Friday 24 February, the Intermediate I and the Grand Prix Special will take place.

FEI DRESSAGE NATIONS CUP WELLINGTON: THE STANDINGS AFTER THE FIRST DAY

Photo: LaPresse

