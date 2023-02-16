Home World Earthquake in Turkey, this is how the city of Antioch looks like: the images of the destruction taken from above
Earthquake in Turkey, this is how the city of Antioch looks like: the images of the destruction taken from above

Earthquake in Turkey, this is how the city of Antioch looks like: the images of the destruction taken from above

Aerial images show the devastation of the Turkish city of Antioch, with dozens of buildings in rubble. The city was partially destroyed by the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria 10 days ago, causing 41 thousand dead

