HATAI. It is at least 3 dead and 213 wounded the first death toll of the two new earthquakes of this evening in Turkey. This was announced by the Interior Minister, Suleyman Soylu, specifying that the rescue and search teams are working in three different places, according to reports from the Anadolu agency.

There would be too at least 130 wounded in various cities of Syria, according to what the Syrian rescuers group of the White Helmets writes on Twitter. The official Syrian agency Sana reports for its part at the moment only of 47 people were injured in Aleppo. Some people were injured in the stampede and someone even jumped from terraces and balconies. There are people then injured in collapses in Salqin, Harem, Idlib and Khirbet al-Juz.

The first earthquake of magnitude 6.4 it had its epicenter in the Defne area, one of the most affected by the earthquake of last February 6th. The earthquake was felt as far away as Jordan, Israel, Egypt, Lebanon and Iraq. It’s a second shock Of magnitude 5.8 has been registered after few minutes in the district of Samandag, a Turkish coastal town also on the border with Syria, not far from the epicenter of the first shock. Evacuations started immediately, even from hospitalsthroughout the affected province while the tsunami warning issued a few minutes after the tremors, then returned.

The two aftershocks were recorded shortly after 18 in Italy, at 20:04 and 20:07 local time, and although they are independent, they are linked to the earthquake of February 6, Turkish expert Bulent Ozmen said in an interview with the TV of Status Trt. After the earthquake two weeks ago they had in fact been recorded in the affected area over 6,000 aftershocks, including dozens of magnitudes between 5 and 6 before today’s two great tremors that created panic among the displaced people who have already been housed in tent cities set up in the streets for two weeks: there are more than one and a half million people, in all ten provinces hit by the earthquake two weeks ago.