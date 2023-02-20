Home Sports Aston Martin’s options to replace Lance Stroll
Aston Martin’s options to replace Lance Stroll

02/20/2023 at 10:46 p.m.

CET


The Canadian pilot suffered a spectacular accident while riding a bicycle

Stoffel Vandoorne and Felipe Drugovich are running as favorites to replace Stroll

A headache for Aston Martin a few weeks before the start of the Formula One world championship. The accident involving Lance Stroll, who will miss pre-season tests after suffering a fall while riding a bicycle, has disrupted the plans of the British team .

Fernando Alonso would have the option of doing the three days of training in Bahrain, which would allow him to adapt more quickly to his new car. However, sources close to the Oviedo pilot rule out that option. The physical exhaustion of driving a Formula One car for three consecutive days could have consequences in the form of injuries.

Now, who will accompany ‘Magic’ in the three days of tests aboard the ‘AMR23 is currently a mystery. Stoffel Vandoorne and Felipe Drugovich are the two reserve drivers for Aston Martin, although the Belgian has a Formula E race this weekend and seems ruled out. Drugovich, therefore, seems the first option.

