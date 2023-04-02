Weather forecast for Easter and Easter Monday: there are interesting news

The latest update has “upside down” the forecast for Easter and Easter Monday; let’s get ready to experience the umpteenth weather upheaval of this crazy spring.

As often happens, the start of the month of April will be extremely dynamic and the Easter weekend (April 8-9) will be no exception: it seems that our country will be pulled between the great atmospheric figures that dominate the European chessboard.

Look at the map that we present to you below and which clearly highlights the expected synoptic picture: a timid anticyclonic field (indicated with the letter “A“) while from the North East you can see colder and more unstable currents extending as far as the Mediterranean basin (colour blue/green). Cold high-altitude currents descending from northeastern Europe Compared to the forecast of a few days ago, a lot has changed: in fact, it seems that we will have to deal with the more capricious side of Spring mainly due to the meridian exchanges (from North to South) typical of the intermediate seasons, when the air masses are still free to roam the continent.

In particular, the entry of cold and unstable drafts at altitude could act as a trigger for the explosion, even sudden, of heavy thunderstormsoften accompanied by hailespecially during the afternoon hours.

With this type of dynamics, the mountains of the North would be more exposed (with local involvement of the nearby plains) and the central-southern regions.

We want to be clear: we are not yet in the presence of a solid and precise forecast. For the details it will still be necessary to wait a few days, especially to understand if and where the phenomena could affect.

For now there is this general trend, which has however slightly changed the cards on the table for women holiday.