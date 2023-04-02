The “Brombachsee garbage-free” project will be running from the Easter holidays. Visitors should then take their rubbish with them and there will only be special containers for dog waste or diapers. The Rothsee association does not take part, according to the Nürnberger Nachrichten. The Roth district administrator and chairman of the association, Herbert Eckstein, justifies this by saying that the amount of residual waste is minimal compared to the neighboring bodies of water. At Rothsee, people continue to rely on rubbish bins.

