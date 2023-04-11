The traditional “hunt for usurp eggs” was held in the White House.

About 30,000 adults and children gather at the White House for the traditional event. The hosts were US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill.

Every year, the day after Easter, the White House organizes an “Easter egg hunt” on the South Lawn, organized by the President and his wife. This event has been organized by the White House since 1878.

