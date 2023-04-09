The bells of the Church of Our Lady in Mosul, Iraq, once declared the “capital” by the self-proclaimed Islamic State group, are ringing again. The tragedy occurred 10 months ago in the city of Owo, Nigeria, and now the Catholic Church of St. Francis Xavier has reopened.

(Vatican News Network)As the bells of Our Lady’s Church in downtown Mosul, Iraq, sounded, so did hope. The church was built at the end of the 19th century and has always been regarded as a city landmark. During the 2006 war, the Church of Our Lady was partially damaged by bombing; later, militants calling themselves “Islamic State” severely damaged it. The rebirth of the Church of Our Lady of Mosul on the Nineveh Plain has benefited from an extensive reconstruction program promoted by UNESCO and sponsored by the United Arab Emirates. The reconstruction of the Church of Our Lady is supposed to be completed in September, and the opening ceremony of the church bell took place on March 7, in the presence of the Director-General of UNESCO and the Dominicans. Thus, a part of the Christian heritage was restored to a land devastated by hatred and violence.

bells of hope

The bells of the Church of Our Lady in Mosul have been blending with the prayers of the nearby mosque every day for many years. In 2014, the self-proclaimed Islamic State declared Mosul its “capital”, and the city has had a miserable time since then. According to estimates, more than 80% of the historical sites in the ancient city were destroyed. A monastery dedicated to the Virgin was used as a prison. Today, Mosul is once again laying the foundation stone for its future. Forty percent of the country’s population is under the age of 14, and teaching them to make peace and live together is a priority. At the heart of this liturgical year, the bells of Our Lady’s Church tolling are not only a sign of hope, a sign of rebirth for Christians, but for all. After a tragic and difficult time, people are finally beginning to see the light of the resurrection.

St. Francis Xavier Church in Nigeria reopens

Another sign of hope comes from Nigeria: the Catholic Church of St. Francis Xavier in Ovo reopened its doors on Easter Sunday after the tragedy 10 months ago. The bishop of Ondo, Jude Ayodeji Arogundade, made the announcement. At Pentecost on June 5 last year, a group of militants opened fire on worshipers, killing at least 42 people. Subsequently, the person responsible for the terrorist attack was arrested. The Ondo state government announced the construction of a “Park of Remembrance” to commemorate the victims. Immediately after the attack, Pope Francis expressed his grief, pledging prayers for the victims and the country.

