Ecological disaster near Novi Sad | Info

The fuel leaked from the Bulgarian ship “Jambo 3” which was anchored at that location, and the derivative is moving downstream.

An environmental disaster occurred today when around 30,000 liters of fuel spilled into the Danube River near Novi Sad.

At 1:10 p.m., a report was received from the Provincial Secretariat for Agriculture, Water Management and Forestry that 25,000 to 30,000 liters of fuel had spilled into the Danube River at the 1287th kilometer of the river, more precisely near the town of Čalarevo, Bačka Palanka municipality.

The fuel leaked from the Bulgarian ship “Jambo 3” which was anchored at that location, and the derivative is moving
downstream.

