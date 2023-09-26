Economic and Residential Sectors in Cuba Face Strict Energy Regulations amidst Critical Energy Situation

Several provinces in Cuba have implemented new regulations and restrictions on the use of electrical energy in response to a critical energy situation on the island. The Provincial Energy Council in the provinces of Cienfuegos and Villa Clara have outlined several measures to save energy in the economic and residential sectors. These measures include stopping non-essential productions and services during specific hours, limiting air conditioning to certain time periods, adjusting work hours, pumping water during non-peak hours, and disconnecting refrigerators and other equipment during peak hours. The new energy situation is believed to be linked to fuel problems rather than issues with thermoelectric plants. The Antonio Guiteras thermal power plant recently synchronized the national electro-energy system but there is still a predicted deficit of over 500 megawatts due to low availability of fuels. The fuel problem is also impacting the tourist services offered to foreigners, with a shortage of fuel even for buses on the key.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

