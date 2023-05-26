Edi Rama on the action of the Kosovo police | Info

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama condemned the violence in Kosovo.

More than a dozen members of the Kosovo Special Police arrived earlier today by jeeps to local government buildings in Kosovska Mitrovica, Leposavic, Zubin Potok and Zvečan. Kosovo police intervened by throwing tear gas and stun grenades at citizens in the north of Kosovo in Leposavic and Zvečan and forcibly occupied the premises of the municipalities there.

“Does what is happening in Kosovo help the process in which all friends of Kosovo and Albanians are engaged in the process of normalization and mutual recognition of Kosovo and Serbia”, asked Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama this evening and added that this is certainly not the case, because, as stated, “our great friends expressed deep concern“.

“I join them in the call not to continue with such moves, because it is not only dangerous, but it is a completely unnecessary path today,” Rama announced on Twitter, alluding to the events in the north of Kosovo, when they are in municipalities with a Serbian majority by the population in the action of the Kosovo police forcefully occupying official offices. “It is an unnecessary path” Rama stated.

