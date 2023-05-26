Meloni: “Cutting the tax wedge is better than the minimum wage”. Video

Prime Minister Meloni’s speech at the Trento Festival of Economics

An all-out intervention that touched on the key themes that of the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in video link with the Festival of Economics of Trento, interviewed by Mary Latella. From the floods that hit Emilia Romagna to the tax authorities, from evasion to reforms (autonomy and presidentialism), from the relationship with Macron and France to the hand-in-hand photo with Joe Biden

The Italy of the future, the Pnrr, the banking system and the energy transition. These are some of the main topics that will be addressed during the second day of the Trento Festival of Economics. The review, organized by the 24 Hours Group and Trentino Marketing on behalf of the Autonomous Province, has reached its 18th edition.

THE VIDEO OF GIORGIA MELONI’S SPEECH AT THE TRENTO ECONOMY FESTIVAL

Meloni: I became a nerd because I was insecure and proud – “I became a nerd because I was an insecure person and since I was also proud I used that weakness trying to turn it into a strength”. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said this in a passage from the interview with Maria Latella at the Festival of Economics in Trento. “I’ve always been underestimated in life – she added – but this can be a strength because when they underestimate you you can also surprise”. “The story that certain politicians tell – she continued – trying to demonstrate that they are different from mankind has not helped”.

Meloni: photos with Biden? Prove false Italy with me isolated – The photo hand in hand with US President Biden “reveals the falsehood of the narrative that was made before, during and after the election campaign, when it was said that Italy would be isolated internationally and would become outcasts. It is not this is the reality after seven months of government”.

Meloni: institutional reform most important legacy to leave – “The reform of state institutions is fundamental. Let’s listen to everyone but let’s start from two principles that are essential for me: the stability of governments and legislatures, which is the most powerful thing that can be built economically; and respect for citizens’ votes, article 1 of the constitution, sovereignty belongs to the people. A reform of this type is not secondary: it is the most important thing that can be left as a legacy for the future”.

