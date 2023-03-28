Environmental sustainability and high safety standards in the Logista depot in Anagni, thanks to the Energy Supervisor solution

WINDTRE BUSINESSthe WINDTRE brand for the Digital Transformation of businesses and the PA e LOG INa leading distribution company on the European market, recognized for its commitment to sustainability by CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project) and FTSE4Good, sign a partnership to implement the Led Relamping Project In the Territorial Fiscal Warehouse of Anagni (Fr)for greater energy efficiency of the industrial site.

Relamping Led project

The technological solution of WINDTRE BUSINESS, in particular, is structured on ENERGY SUPERVISORthe energy management system created in collaboration with Open srlan Italian company with decades of experience in the analysis and management of the energy performance of complex systems.

ENERGY SUPERVISOR provides LOGISTA with an integrated system made up of highly energy-efficient LED lamps and excellent lighting engineering parameters, for ordinary and emergency lighting of the areas used for shelving, movement and the passage of operators. The solution also includes a monitoring network for acquiring consumption data from the users with the most impact in terms of energy and a Web App for collecting and analyzing information via the cloud.

The implementation of ENERGY SUPERVISOR by WINDTRE BUSINESS contributes to LOGISTA’s efficiency strategies through the installation of hardware and digital systems for the centralized control of environmental sustainability parameters.

ENERGY SUPERVISOR also supports the achievement of safety and comfort standards for the employees of the DFT of LOGISTA, a cutting-edge industrial center at a local and national level.

CS