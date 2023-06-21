edmund ado in the red star | Sport

Edmund Ado is ready for everything that Zvezda puts in front of him!

Source: Youtube/Printscreen/Crvena zvezda

Finally, that transfer happened, Edmund Ado arrived in Red star. The defensive midfielder from Ghana has been a target of the red and whites for a long time, and now he has arrived at “Maracana” after six months spent in Serbia as part of Spartak Subotica.

“It was really great, I’m really happy to be here, because of the fans of the club and the atmosphere here. I will do my best to make them proud. I remember what the atmosphere was like when I played against Red Star. I will try to be even better and meet their expectations“, said 23-year-old Ado.

The audience in Serbia got to know him when he played for Sherif from Tiraspol, with whom he eliminated Crvena zvezda from qualifying for the Champions League in the 2021/22 season. He has now spent some time in Serbia and has adapted.

“It’s good, it wasn’t easy for me when I came, but as time went by I adapted and got used to the league,” said Ado, who also learned some Serbian:

“I know a little something like – good day. Now I’m going to start learning new things, those words I’ve learned so far are not very good“, pointed out the new red-white midfielder.



Ado arrived at Zvezda because of the fans, and spoke Serbian: I know I'm saying something, but it's not very good words!

He will have serious competition in the composition of Crvena zvezda, as he will fight for a place in the team with Srđan Mijailović, Marko Stamenić, Slavoljub Srnić…

“The most important thing for me is to do my job, I came to do everything that is asked of me”he said briefly about the competition.

