Home » Id & Co Srl / Ministry of Health
Health

Id & Co Srl / Ministry of Health

by admin

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater n.2899/2023 of 06.08.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 13494/2022 Id & Co Srl against Min. Health, Min. Economy, Presidency of the Council dei Ministers, Permanent Conference for relations between the State, the Regions and Autonomous Provinces, and towards the Liguria Region.

Attachments:

Ordinance (PDF 128.5 Kb)

Instance (PDF 318.7 Kb)

Appeal (PDF 357.3 Kb)

See also  Narcissism or Healthy Confidence? Here's how to tell the difference

You may also like

AUSL Modena – Proximity of care, continuity and...

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Italy Srl / Ministry of...

He takes antidiabetic drug before and after surgery,...

peak of the African heat in the next...

Prime Day 2023 announced: two days of offers...

Alcohol, alarm in Europe: the liver is at...

One Italian out of three risks having to...

Pollen alarm during thunderstorms and heavy rain! Why...

Occupational safety, plus prevention and surveillance against occupational...

Convatec Italia Srl / Ministry of Health

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy