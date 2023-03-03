Home World Edoardo Franco won MasterChef 12
Edoardo Franco won MasterChef 12

Edoardo Franco won MasterChef 12

Edoardo Franco won Masterchef 12. 26 years old from Varese, currently unemployed, he lived in Scotland and Germany where he was employed as a rider for a delivery service but, due to various mishaps at work, he decided to quit to devote himself to his real passion, namely cooking. With his eighties look and passion for vintage, he was the revelation of this edition of the Sky cooking show. On the podium, protagonists with Edo of the MasterChef 12 final, Thi Hue Dihn e Antonio “Bubu” Gargiulo.

Fourth classified Matthias Tagettoeliminated at the beginning of the evening in which the chef was a guest Clare Smyththree stars in London, in Notting Hill, with the “Core by Clare Smyth” restaurant and winner of numerous awards, including the title of “Best Female Chef” in the world in 2018 for the 50 Best Restaurants guide. “He cooks, he cheers, he pats everyone in support… We’ve never had one like this at MasterChef”, he said Antonino Cannavacciuolo about Edo. “It’s outside the box but it’s believable, that’s its strength”Instead, he highlighted George Locatelli during the MasterChef 12 final.

MasterChef 12: what Edoado Franco won

With the victory at MasterChef 12, Edoardo is awarded 100,000 euros in gold tokens, the possibility of publishing a recipe book thanks to the Baldini+Castoldi publishing house, access to a prestigious advanced training course at Alma, the International School of Italian Cuisine, and participation in the Masterchef Academy Workshop created in collaboration with Destination Gusto .

